After Kaaba’s Black Stone New Images Of Maqam Ibrahim Released

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

05th May, 2021. 05:39 pm
After the Black Stone, Reasah Alharmain, the head of the administrative affairs of the two most sacred places for Muslims, also released high-tech photographs of the Maqam Ibrahim (Station of Abraham).

On May 3, the head of the administration of the two holy shrines, Reasah Alharmain, released for the first time high-quality images using the modern technology of the Black Stone, a stone taken from heaven on the southeast corner of the Kaaba.

To create the highest quality image of the Black Stone, it was photographed for 7 hours and 1050 Fox Stock Panorama images were taken, which took 50 hours to combine to form a single image, followed by the Black Stone, created an image that is 49,000 megapixels.

According to various Islamic beliefs and references, the Black Stone was brought down from heaven to earth and this sacred stone was brought down many centuries ago when Hazrat Ibrahim (PBUH) and his son Hazrat Ismail (PBUH) were building the Kaaba.

Hajj pilgrims from all over the world visit and visit the Black Stone, and now the Office of Administrative Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has released photos of the Maqam Ibrahim.

Maqam Ibrahim is also located within the precincts of the two holy shrines, located at a distance of 11 to 13 meters from the Kaaba at the beginning of Safa and Marwah.

According to Islamic traditions and references, ‘Maqam Ibrahim’ is the name of the place where Hazrat Ibrahim stood and built the holy Kaaba.

The ‘Maqam Ibrahim’ refers to the footprints of Hazrat Ibrahim on the rocks and the pilgrims also visit the said place and offer prayers there.

The site was preserved in various ways in the early years of Islam, and a hujra was built on the site, but a century ago, the site of Ibrahim was protected by a gold fence.

There are several footprints of Hazrat Ibrahim on the stones of ‘Maqam Ibrahim’ and it was first cleaned to take pictures with the help of the high technology of the said place.

After many hours of cleaning and the use of high-tech techniques, high-resolution images of ‘Maqam Ibrahim’ were also released on social media, which went viral.

Pictures of the Black Stone before Maqam Ibrahim were also shared on social media by the administration of the two holy shrines, which went viral, and Muslims around the world praised the organization’s efforts.

