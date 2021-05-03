Adsense 300×250

At least 25 people were reportedly killed as a speedboat overturned after it hit by a sand-laden bulkhead in Bangladesh’s Padma river on Monday morning.

According to police, the speedboat was carrying dozens of passengers and several people are still missing after the accident occurred in Bangladesh.

“We have so far recovered 26 bodies including a woman. We have also rescued five injured people including three children,” a police official told.

He said the bow of the passenger boat was destroyed when the speedboat crashed into the side of the transport vessel and sank into the river in minutes.

“Police, the fire brigade and army rescue teams are on the spot, conducting search and rescue work,” he said.

Earlier, the double-decker ferry overturned in Bangladesh after a cargo vessel hit it from the back leaving 26 people dead.

According to rescue officials, nine people are still missing. The ferry, however, carried more than 50 passengers and it collided with another boat in central Bangladesh on Sunday.

“The sunken ferry was extracted from the heavily polluted Shitalakshya River as hundreds of relatives of the missing watched from the shore,” rescuers added.

“We have found 21 bodies today after the ship was pulled out of the water,” a rescue official told.

The packed ferry was the result of the government’s latest announcement that it would impose a seven-day lockdown across the country after a sharp rise in Coronavirus cases.

The lockdown restrictions would be effective to all domestic travel services – including buses, ferries, trains and flights from Monday under the lockdown.