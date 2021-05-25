Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for his anti-Islamic remarks

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

25th May, 2021. 11:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Boris Johnson anti-Islamic remarks

British PM Boris Johnson apologized for the anti-Islamic remarks made by him in commission of inquiry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally apologized to the party’s inquiry committee for his remarks on Islam, the burka and the hijab.

The UK’s ruling Conservative Party has released an inquiry report into Islamophobia, minorities and racial discrimination.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also interviewed for this report.

Appearing before the party’s inquiry committee, Boris Johnson formally apologized in his column for calling burqa-wearing Muslim women dacoits and letterboxes.

“Muslim women have every right to wear the clothes they like and I know that. I do know that offence has been taken at things I’ve said, that people expect a person in my position to get things right, but in journalism you need to use language freely. I am obviously sorry for any offence taken,” a report quoted Boris Johnson.

“Would I use some of the offending language from my past writings today? Now that I am prime minister, I would not.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
8 hours ago
‘NATO remains committed to our partnership with Afghanistan,’ says Stoltenberg

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Tuesday...
India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case
8 hours ago
India: Delhi Police Raids Twitter Office In Toolkit Case

Police in the Indian capital, Delhi, arrived with a massive team on...
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to meet in mid-June
12 hours ago
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin to meet in mid-June

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin has formally accepted his US counterpart...
Boris Johnson
1 day ago
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wedding date announced

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's wedding date has been set. According to...
Dogs Can Detect COVID-19
1 day ago
UK Study: Dogs Can Detect COVID-19 Positive Arrivals at Airport

According to research published on Monday, dogs can be trained to detect...
Hajj applicants
1 day ago
Hajj applicants must be vaccinated by Saudi government-approved vaccine

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health has recommended new protocols for Hajj this...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

FM Qureshi
36 mins ago
FM Qureshi ensures all steps be taken to protect Palestine

Peace in the Middle East cannot be established without resolving the Palestinian...
Murad Raas Lahore
4 hours ago
Schools to open in Lahore & other districts from June 7, Murad Raas

Punjab Education Minister, Murad Raas has announced to open schools in Lahore...
Umar Akmal fine
4 hours ago
National cricketer Umar Akmal pays fine to the Pakistan Cricket Board

LAHORE: National cricketer Umar Akmal has paid a fine of Rs 4.25...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Today Gold rate in UAE on, 25th May 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (25th, May 2021) today...