British PM Boris Johnson apologizes for his anti-Islamic remarks

British PM Boris Johnson apologized for the anti-Islamic remarks made by him in commission of inquiry.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has formally apologized to the party’s inquiry committee for his remarks on Islam, the burka and the hijab.

The UK’s ruling Conservative Party has released an inquiry report into Islamophobia, minorities and racial discrimination.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also interviewed for this report.

Appearing before the party’s inquiry committee, Boris Johnson formally apologized in his column for calling burqa-wearing Muslim women dacoits and letterboxes.

“Muslim women have every right to wear the clothes they like and I know that. I do know that offence has been taken at things I’ve said, that people expect a person in my position to get things right, but in journalism you need to use language freely. I am obviously sorry for any offence taken,” a report quoted Boris Johnson.

“Would I use some of the offending language from my past writings today? Now that I am prime minister, I would not.”