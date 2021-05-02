Canada to ban entry of international students due to COVID-19 surge

Adsense 300×250

The government of Canada is all set to suspend entry of international students to Ontario, the worst-hit province which is battling the third wave of the coronavirus.

According to the media reports, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government is considering halting the arrival of international students in Ontario, following a request from the province’s premier Doug Ford to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because currently Ontario is the only province to request it, we are happy to work more closely with them,” he said.

Justin Trudeau said they will be “reaching out to their officials” to formalise the request.

Ontario has the maximum number of foreign students at 242,825 or 46%, it said. International students are currently exempt from Canada’s COVID-19 travel rules.

All students must be able to provide a valid study permit or a letter of introduction that shows they were approved for a permit.

Back in April this year, the Canadian government announced that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days.