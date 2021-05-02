Adsense 970×250

Canada to ban entry of international students due to COVID-19 surge

Syed Umarullah Hussaini

02nd May, 2021. 10:37 am
Canada
The government of Canada is all set to suspend entry of international students to Ontario, the worst-hit province which is battling the third wave of the coronavirus.

According to the media reports, the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the government is considering halting the arrival of international students in Ontario, following a request from the province’s premier Doug Ford to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because currently Ontario is the only province to request it, we are happy to work more closely with them,” he said.

Justin Trudeau said they will be “reaching out to their officials” to formalise the request.

Ontario has the maximum number of foreign students at 242,825 or 46%, it said. International students are currently exempt from Canada’s COVID-19 travel rules.

All students must be able to provide a valid study permit or a letter of introduction that shows they were approved for a permit.

Back in April this year, the Canadian government announced that it will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for the next 30 days.

All direct commercial and private passenger flights from India and Pakistan will be included in the ban, although cargo flights will still be permitted.

Omar Alghabra, Canadian Minister of Transport, said that, “We’ve been saying for over a year, now is not the time to travel,” adding that; “Border restrictions can change at any time, and you can be stuck in another country.”

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said Canada would not hesitate to bar flights from other nations if needed.

As per the government officials, passengers flying to Canada from India and Pakistan via an indirect route will be required to have a negative coronavirus test taken at their last point of departure.

