Depression Over East Central Bay Of Bengal Turned Into Cyclone Storm

Double Click 300 x 250

The Deep Depression over the east-central of the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclone storm.

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone has been named Yaas, which is 600 km away from the Indian territory of Port Blair and will turn into a severe cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department said that the effects of cyclone Yaas will not reach Pakistan and it will not cause any pause in Karachi’s sea winds.

Earlier a few days ago, strong winds and a devastating cyclone ‘Tauktae’ hit the coast of western India, affecting the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cyclone had claimed several lives in Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujrat as thunderstorms had destroyed the houses, uprooted trees, and electric poles.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated while authorities in Mumbai shifted about 600 Covid-19 patients in field hospitals “to safer locations”.

India’s massive cyclone system, visible from space, had repulsed India’s response to the coronavirus, killing at least 4,000 people every day and filling hospitals already.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Health Ministry of India has confirmed 303,720 deaths on Monday, becoming the third country in the world to have crossed the 300,000 deaths, after the United States (US) and Brazil.

The first 100,000 COVID-19 deaths took place in the country in nearly nine months, while it rose to 200,000 in almost seven months, but the last 100,000 deaths were added in just 26 days as the daily deaths peaked at over 4,000 amid the ongoing deadly second wave.

Indian Health Ministry said that as many as 4,454 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, which was said to be the highest so far in the country.

As per the data, there are still 2,720,716 active cases in the country, a decrease of 84,683 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past few days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 23,728,011 people has been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Bahrain announced the suspension on the entry of travellers from countries on its ‘Red List’, which includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, from May, 24 (today).

Bahraini citizens and residency visa holders are not covered by the suspension but will have to provide a PCR test before boarding a plane and quarantine for 10 days upon the arrival.

Bahrain will also apply precautionary 10-day quarantine to vaccinated and non-vaccinated individuals from all other countries, in their homes or in places licensed for quarantining.