Iran Exhibits “Gaza”, A Long-Range Combat Drone

Iran has unveiled a locally-built 2,000-kilometer fighter drone, naming it “Gaza” to pay tribute to the Palestinian struggle.

According to reports, the state media said that the name of the drone was inspired by the Palestinian struggle and Gaza was named in his honour.

The Revolutionary Guards said the new drone was capable of flying for 35 hours, carrying 13 bombs and 500kg of electronics.

Revolutionary Guards Major General Hossein Salami said that the new drone named ‘Gaza’ has been named in honour of those who are fighting against the invading and aggressive Zionists today.

Western powers, including the United States, have spoken out against Iran’s missile system, and Iran is also blamed for supporting Hamas Gaza’s ruling party.

Iran has not responded to statements about financial or other support for Hamas, but Hamas acknowledges good relations with Iran.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been making statements in favour of Palestine.

On the other hand, the 11-day Israeli aggression in Gaza finally ended with the agreement, but in the meantime, widespread destruction has spread in Gaza.

The bombing of Gaza killed 243 Palestinians, including 66 children, and has already wreaked havoc in the troubled region.

Hundreds of rockets fired by Hamas killed 12 Israeli civilians and wounded several others.

Following the agreement to stop the aggression on Gaza, Israeli police once again vandalized the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque and fired tear gas shells at thousands of Palestinians who had gathered to celebrate the agreement after Friday prayers. Dozens of people were injured as a result.

Israeli police vandalized the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem, where tensions were high during Ramadan.

Eyewitnesses said that after the Friday prayers, many Palestinians were sitting in the mosque compound and expressing happiness over the agreement between Hamas and the Israeli government.

Al Jazeera reports that Palestinians were celebrating the agreement and singing when a contingent of Israeli police entered the compound and tried to control the crowd in their traditional way.

Israeli police fired stun grenades, smoke bombs and tear gas shells at the Palestinians, causing a stampede.

They also opened fire to disperse thousands of people in the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque.