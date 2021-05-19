US Condemns Erdogan’s Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza. The United States has criticized his statement and termed it as ‘anti-Semitic’.

The United States on Tuesday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement regarding the Israeli attack on Gaza, calling it anti-Semitic. “The United States strongly condemns President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic remarks regarding Jews and deplores them,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from making derogatory remarks that could escalate into violence,” he said.

What did Erdogan say?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of carrying out terrorist acts against the Palestinian people, saying “it is in their nature.” Erdogan pointed to the Israeli bombing and said, “they are the murderer adding that they even kill five or six-year-olds. They only get relief by sucking blood.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been openly active in supporting and defending the Palestinians. Earlier, he said in a statement that because the United States supports Israel, the hands of US President Joe Biden are stained with Palestinian blood.

Will it affect US-Turkish relations?

Relations between Washington and Ankara are already strained, and such rhetoric could further strain relations.

In an interview with the New York Times in January last year, Biden described Erdogan as a powerful dictator. He also spoke out against his Turkish counterpart after taking office.

Just last month, the Biden administration declared the Armenian genocide during the Ottoman Caliphate between 1915 and 1917 genocide. A NATO meeting is scheduled for next month in Brussels, where the two leaders are expected to meet for the first time.

Turkey Rejects US Remarks

On the other hand, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the US Department of State’s statement accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of anti-Semitism.