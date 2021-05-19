Double Click 970×250

US Condemns Erdogan’s Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 05:04 pm
Adsense 300×600
US Condemns Erdogan's Statement on Israel, Turkey Rejects Criticism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Gaza. The United States has criticized his statement and termed it as ‘anti-Semitic’.

The United States on Tuesday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s statement regarding the Israeli attack on Gaza, calling it anti-Semitic. “The United States strongly condemns President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic remarks regarding Jews and deplores them,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

“We urge President Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from making derogatory remarks that could escalate into violence,” he said.

What did Erdogan say?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Israel of carrying out terrorist acts against the Palestinian people, saying “it is in their nature.” Erdogan pointed to the Israeli bombing and said, “they are the murderer adding that they even kill five or six-year-olds. They only get relief by sucking blood.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been openly active in supporting and defending the Palestinians. Earlier, he said in a statement that because the United States supports Israel, the hands of US President Joe Biden are stained with Palestinian blood.

Will it affect US-Turkish relations?

Relations between Washington and Ankara are already strained, and such rhetoric could further strain relations.

In an interview with the New York Times in January last year, Biden described Erdogan as a powerful dictator. He also spoke out against his Turkish counterpart after taking office.

Just last month, the Biden administration declared the Armenian genocide during the Ottoman Caliphate between 1915 and 1917 genocide. A NATO meeting is scheduled for next month in Brussels, where the two leaders are expected to meet for the first time.

Turkey Rejects US Remarks 

On the other hand, Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has rejected the US Department of State’s statement accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of anti-Semitism.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

European Union Relaxes Visa
3 hours ago
European Union relaxes visa rules for skilled workers

The European Commission on Tuesday cheered the agreement reached between the regional...
Gaza crisis: Russia warns of declaring ‘War’ against Israel
3 hours ago
Gaza crisis: Russia warns of declaring ‘War’ against Israel

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has warned of declaring war against Israel...
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200
3 hours ago
Israel continues to bomb Gaza for 10th straight day, death toll above 200

The Palestinian Health Ministry on Wednesday revealed that the death toll from...
‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID
4 hours ago
‘Modi’ tops the list of Leaders who were ‘the Worst’ on COVID

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has topped the list of...
Lebanese FM Asks To 'Relieve Him' After Statement Against Gulf Countries
4 hours ago
Lebanese FM Asks To ‘Relieve Him’ After Statement Against Gulf Countries

Following a statement from Lebanese Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe, which has soured...
France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans
5 hours ago
France, Egypt, Jordan to work jointly for the relief of Gazans

France, Egypt, and Jordan have emphasized that the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Salman Khan
1 hour ago
India Coronavirus: Salman Khan arranges 500 oxygen concentrators

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has arranged 500 oxygen concentrators for COVID positive...
Nawaz Sharif properties Auction
1 hour ago
IHC Rejects Petition To Stop Auction Of Nawaz Sharif’s Properties

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition on Wednesday to stop...
Parliament House Installs E-Voting
2 hours ago
Parliament House Installs E-Voting Machine

After a prolonged debate among the members of the National Assembly, the...
Coronavirus: Schools to remain closed till May 23
2 hours ago
Schools To Reopen In Districts With Less Than 5% COVID Positivity Ratio

The National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday has decided to...