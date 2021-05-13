Double Click 970×250

Justin Trudeau Wishes Entire Muslim Community A Joyful Eid Al-Fitr

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

13th May, 2021. 09:35 am
Justin Trudeau Wishes Eid

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended the warmest Eid Al-Fitr greetings to all the Muslim community from around the world in his recent message shared online.

Justin Trudeau wishes every Muslim a blessed Eid Al-Fitr and prayed for all those suffering from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the Palestinians who are dealing with a brutal act of terrorism by the Israeli forces.

He said, “My friends soon this crisis will be over.” “But till then, let’s find inspiration in Islam’s teachings of equality, compassion and service.”

Trudeau concluded his message by saying: “On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish all those celebrating a joyful Eid. Eid Mubarak!”

Note that Muslims around the world including the Middle East, Canada, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and parts of Europe are celebrating Eid Al-Fitr 2021 amidst strict COVID precautionary guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

What Is Eid Al-Fitr?

Eid Al-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of Ramadan. It is celebrated with full ardour for three days in all Muslim-majority countries.

How Is The Occasion Celebrated?

On this occasion, which lasts for three days, Muslim citizens travel long distances to visit their families. A variety of food is prepared in the houses and the visitors keep coming and going in the houses throughout the day. Muslims begin their Eid celebrations by performing post-dawn prayers, followed by a short address.

The prayers take place in mosques or large halls but in many countries, they also take place in an open area. People congratulate one another after Eid prayers.

Children, dressed in new clothes, are offered gifts and money, termed as ‘Eidi’ to celebrate the joyful festival.

Also, each country has traditional desserts and sweets that are prepared before Eid or on the morning of the first day.

But this time, millions of Muslims will not be able to enjoy the joys of Eid as they are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 outbreak globally.

How Is The Beginning Determined?

Like other Islamic months, Eid also begins with the sighting of the moon, so Muslims have to wait until the evening before Eid to verify its date.

If the crescent moon is not visible, Ramadan continues for another day, usually having complete thirty days.

Because it is a lunar event, the date of Eid changes annually on the Gregorian calendar and varies from country to country depending on geographical location.

How To Greet On This Occasion?

The most popular greeting is Eid Mubarak (Blessed Eid) or Eid sa’id (Happy Eid).

Eid greetings also vary depending on the country and language.

