Saudi Arabia To Permit Entry Of Travellers From 11 Countries After Country Lifts Travel Restrictions

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

29th May, 2021. 04:54 pm
Saudi Arabia Entry From 11 countries

The government of Saudi Arabia will permit the entry of travellers from eleven countries including the UAE, US, UK and others starting on May 30.

After a suspension in flights due to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, Saudi Arabia will allow entry of travellers from eleven countries.

According to media reports, the complete list of countries includes Germany, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.

The decision to lift the travel ban was made based on information provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) which showed they were able to effectively control the spread of the virus.

However, the visitors arriving from the listed countries are still obliged to quarantine upon their arrival in the Kingdom, reports added.

Earlier, travel bans had been lifted in Saudi Arabia since 1 a.m. on Monday, May 17. Saudi Arabia’s airports, ports and border checkpoints have been opened to Saudi citizens.

The first flight from Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport had departed for Sarajevo after 1 a.m.

“Only those who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to travel to Saudi Arabia,” the passport department said in a statement. Those who take a single dose are also eligible to travel who have spent fourteen days after taking the first dose.

“Those who recover from the coronavirus will also be allowed to travel,” the statement said. Saudi citizens under the age of 18 are allowed to travel conditionally.

A spokesman for the Saudi Civil Aviation Department said that about 100,000 Saudis would travel abroad with precautions.

The spokesman said, “Before travelling, download the Tawaklana app and activate it.” Print the e-ticket before going to the airport and arrive at the airport long before the flight.

“Only travellers can go to the airport,” he said. Non-passengers will not be allowed to enter the airport building, but disabled passengers will be exempted.

The Saudi Interior Ministry has also issued all necessary instructions and SOPs for foreign travellers.

“Passengers will be welcomed at airports and sent for immigration, while the counters for vaccinators will be separate,” the spokesman said.

