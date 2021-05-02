Adsense 970×250

Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 12:48 am
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated against coronavirus will be allowed to travel from May 17.

According to the Saudi Interior Ministry, travel bans for Saudi nationals will be lifted from 1 pm on May 17 and vaccinated Saudis will be allowed to travel from May 17.

The Interior Ministry says that the sea and air borders will be opened from 1 pm on May 17.

It should be noted that in view of the increase in cases of Coronavirus, the Saudi government had imposed a complete ban on movement from airports, ports and border posts.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health said has said that Saudi Arabia has so far administered over 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

According to the health ministry, 4,053,069 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been served in the country as of March 28.

“There are over 587 vaccination centres in Saudi Arabia, and that more vaccination centres across the country will soon be open,” the spokesman said.

Those who are willing to receive the vaccine properly should register through the “Sehhaty” application, he added.

However, the application is available free of cost and the residents can register through the application in order to get the vaccine dose.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia has Sunday reported 531 new coronavirus cases amidst the ongoing Coronavirus wave across the kingdom.

 

