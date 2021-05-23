Saudi Govt. yet to decide total number of pilgrims allowed to perform Hajj

Noorul Haq Qadri, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs on Sunday clarified that the Saudi government had not yet decided regarding the number of pilgrims being allowed to perform Hajj this year.

After speaking with Saudi Hajj and Umran minister, Qadri shared a video on the micro-blogging site Twitter and said,

“The Saudi health ministry has made recommendations about the number of Hajj pilgrims and Covid-19 SOPs, but a final decision has yet to taken.”

سعودی وزیر حج و عمرہ کا @NoorulhaqPir سے ٹیلیفونک رابطہ، سعودی حکومت نے ابھی تک #Hajj2021 پر حتمی پالیسی جاری نہیں کی۔ عازمین کی تعداد اور SOPs پر پاکستان کو اعتماد میں لینگے۔ حج سے متعلق میڈیا پر آنے والی خبریں سعودی وزارت صحت کی سفارشات ہیں: پیر نورالحق قادری pic.twitter.com/4GXCxNMFV0 — Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony (@MORAisbOfficial) May 23, 2021

The Religious Affairs Minister went on to clarify that the Saudi government will take Pakistan into confidence regarding the number of pilgrims, Covid SOPs, and vaccination.

It should be mentioned here that earlier Saudi Arabia had allowed 60,000 pilgrims from all over the world, including Pakistan, to perform Hajj this year.

The Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Religious Harmony and the Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, also confirmed the Saudi decision, saying that the Saudi government has approved the arrival of pilgrims from around the world.

He said that Pakistan would be informed later about how many pilgrims would be able to go to Saudi Arabia from Pakistan.

Allama Tahir Ashrafi said that people below the age of 18 and over 60 will not be able to go for Hajj while the pilgrims will have to be quarantined in Saudi Arabia for 3 days with corona vaccination.