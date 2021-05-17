Twitterati Mock Indian Right Wing As Netanyahu Did Not Thank India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the 25 countries that supported Israel in a tweet on Sunday, but did not name India.

Leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing ideologues are constantly patting Israel on the back and defending its actions on social media.

Netanyahu tweeted flags of 25 countries, including the United States, Albania, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia and Ukraine.

“Thank you for resolutely standing with Israel and supporting our right to self-defence,” he wrote.

Not only are tweets being sent in support of Israel in Nadia, but many people are also supporting the Palestinians. Indian public opinion is divided on this issue.

Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry has not issued an official statement on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict for several days.

However, TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said in a May 12 Security Council reconciliation meeting that “India condemns the violence, especially the rocket attacks from Gaza.”

He added that there was an urgent need to end violence and reduce tensions.

The hashtag #IStandWithIsrael has been trending in India for the past several days. Many senior leaders of India’s ruling BJP have also expressed their support for Israel through this hashtag.

Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal wrote on Twitter that every country has the right to defend itself and extended his support to Israel

Some other leaders made similar tweets.

But the Dalit wing of the Congress has taken a different stance.

They wrote in a tweet with the hashtags #IStandWithIsrael and #ISupportIsrael that ‘blind supporters are tweeting hundreds of tweets throughout the day and on the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu did not pay any attention to their support.

Other Twitter Users also mocking the Indian right-wing for not getting attention from the Israeli Prime Minister.

In the last few years, Israel and India have come very close. In July 2017, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 70 years.

The Prime Minister of Israel called Narendra Modi’s visit wonderful. Modi also calls Netanyahu a ‘good friend’. But historically, India’s policy has been more sympathetic to the Palestinians.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, India’s support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of Indian foreign policy. In 1974, India became the first non-Arab country to recognize Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole and genuine representative body of the Palestinians.