Double Click 970×250

Twitterati Mock Indian Right Wing As Netanyahu Did Not Thank India

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 04:29 pm
Adsense 300×600
Twitterati Mock Indian Right Wing As Netanyahu Did Not Thank India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the 25 countries that supported Israel in a tweet on Sunday, but did not name India.

Leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and right-wing ideologues are constantly patting Israel on the back and defending its actions on social media.

Netanyahu tweeted flags of 25 countries, including the United States, Albania, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Cyprus, Georgia, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovenia and Ukraine.

“Thank you for resolutely standing with Israel and supporting our right to self-defence,” he wrote.

Not only are tweets being sent in support of Israel in Nadia, but many people are also supporting the Palestinians. Indian public opinion is divided on this issue.

Meanwhile, India’s foreign ministry has not issued an official statement on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict for several days.

However, TS Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said in a May 12 Security Council reconciliation meeting that “India condemns the violence, especially the rocket attacks from Gaza.”

He added that there was an urgent need to end violence and reduce tensions.

The hashtag #IStandWithIsrael has been trending in India for the past several days. Many senior leaders of India’s ruling BJP have also expressed their support for Israel through this hashtag.

Bharatiya Janata Party Bihar president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal wrote on Twitter that every country has the right to defend itself and extended his support to Israel

Some other leaders made similar tweets.

But the Dalit wing of the Congress has taken a different stance.

They wrote in a tweet with the hashtags #IStandWithIsrael and #ISupportIsrael that ‘blind supporters are tweeting hundreds of tweets throughout the day and on the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu did not pay any attention to their support.

Other Twitter Users also mocking the Indian right-wing for not getting attention from the Israeli Prime Minister.

In the last few years, Israel and India have come very close. In July 2017, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel in 70 years.

The Prime Minister of Israel called Narendra Modi’s visit wonderful. Modi also calls Netanyahu a ‘good friend’. But historically, India’s policy has been more sympathetic to the Palestinians.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, India’s support for the Palestinian cause is an integral part of Indian foreign policy. In 1974, India became the first non-Arab country to recognize Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) as the sole and genuine representative body of the Palestinians.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Saudi citizens banned from traveling to 13 countries
8 hours ago
Saudi Citizens Banned From Traveling To 13 Countries, Including India

The Saudi government has banned its citizens from traveling to 13 countries,...
bleacher collapse in Jerusalem
10 hours ago
2 Dead, over 160 injured due to bleacher collapse in Jerusalem

2 individuals lost their lives while over 160 have been injured due...
‘’Israel is committing reprehensible crimes under auspices of US,’’: Iran’s envoy
14 hours ago
‘Israel is committing reprehensible crimes under auspices of US,’: Iran’s envoy

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Majid Takht...
Boris Johnson London video incident
16 hours ago
Boris Johnson Extends Support For British Jews After London Car Video Incident

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, showcasing his full support...
West Bank: 2 Killed, 150 Ultra-Orthodox Jews Injured As Synagogue Stands Collapse
16 hours ago
West Bank: 2 Killed, 150 Ultra-Orthodox Jews Injured As Synagogue Stands Collapse

Israeli medics said the stands at a West Bank synagogue has collapsed,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
43 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 18th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
1 hour ago
Gold Rate In Karachi Today On, 18th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (18th May 2021) is being...
Turkey Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel
4 hours ago
Erdogan Urges Pope Francis To Help Rally World Against Israel for atrocities in Gaza

Turkey on Monday urged Pope Francis to join Ankara in rallying the...
Zahid Hafeez
5 hours ago
Israel is inflicting atrocities on Palestinians: Zahid Hafeez

Spokesperson Foreign Ministry of Pakistan, Zahid Hafeez said that Israel is inflicting...