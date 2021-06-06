China: Six Killed, 14 Injured In Knife Attack

A Chinese man stabbed six people to death and injured 14 others.

The incident took place in the city of Anqing in the eastern Chinese province Anhui, international media reported on Sunday, citing a report on Chinese state TV.

According to reports, police arrested the assailant in a city 430 kilometres west of Shanghai.

The Public Security Bureau said in a statement on the social networking app Weibo that it was investigating the man who attacked street vendors in the street and was investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to the report, the arrested attacker is a 25-year-old youth who was unemployed and a victim of ‘anger’.

Authorities had earlier put the death toll at five, but one was seriously injured.

Civilians have limited access to weapons in China, but knife attacks are nothing new.

In April this year, a man stabbed two children to death and seriously injured 16 others at a nursery school in a southern Chinese city.