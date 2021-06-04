Double Click 728 x 90
India: “Covid-19 wave will strike again if…” centers warned citizens

Raba Noor

04th Jun, 2021. 10:12 pm
India: “Covid-19 wave

In India, the centre warned that the covid-19 next wave will strikes again soon if the citizens become complacent as they did during the last months.

An Indian doctor said that India needs to buy more time to ensure high vaccination coverage and cannot afford to lower its guard against the virus.

“We are back to wearing masks more diligently. Testing is happening generously. We have also imposed restrictions in many districts.” Doctor told the reporter

“When we will reverse this process, the situation can again become unacceptable” he added

“When the peak is declining and we suddenly get into same behaviour as a society, as we did in January and February, it (the virus) can come back again in a certain way,” he said

“However, if we ease restrictions gradually … adjust our behaviour … the next wave won’t be that bad or may not even strike at all,” he said.

Separately, Dr Paul pointed out that about 43 per cent of the population aged above 60 has been vaccinated, while 37 per cent of people above 45 years has been inoculated so far.

