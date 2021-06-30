Double Click 728 x 90
India extends international flight ban till end of July

Web Desk

30th Jun, 2021. 03:05 pm
International flight

DUBAI: The Indian authorities have extended the ban on international passenger flights to the country till the end of July, a government announcement said on Wednesday.

India had banned international flights to land at its airports in June 2020; however, cargo flights and a limited number of approved flights are exempted from the ban.

India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) tweeted, “In partial modification of [the] circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of [the] circular… regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hours IST of July 31, 2021.”

