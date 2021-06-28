Double Click 728 x 90
Emirates: Pakistan-Dubai flights may resume from July 7

Muhammad Arsalan ArabWeb Editor

28th Jun, 2021. 08:02 pm
Emirates

Emirates airlines said on Monday that passenger flights could resume from July 7 but the schedule could change due to the dynamic situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UAE flag carrier advised travelers to keep checking the updates available on its website.

Replying to a query from a passenger, the airline said, “There are flights operating starting the 7th of July from Pakistan to Dubai. Changes may happen as the situation remains dynamic.”

In response to another query, Emirates said: “Our flights from Pakistan are scheduled to operate from 7th July. However, we don’t have any updates if the suspension is extended. You can always check our website for the latest operational updates.”

The UAE had first announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Pakistan on national and foreign flights from 11.59 pm on May 12.

According to recent updates on the Emirates website, passengers who have connected through Pakistan in the last 14 days will not be allowed to travel from any other point to the UAE.

However, the update also noted that UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols will be exempt from travel.

