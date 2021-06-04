India: Police Seizes 6 kg Of Mineral Uranium, 7 Arrested

Indian police have arrested seven people and recovered 6.4 kg of mineral uranium from their possession.

The incident took place in the eastern state of Jharkhand in Bokaro district, according to the Indian media reports.

Authorities have not yet been able to apprehend the real suspect from whom the sensitive substance was purchased, the reports said.

According to the reports, SP Chandan Jha said that “seven people were arrested for planning to possess and sell minerals, which is suspected to be uranium”.

“We are investigating the matter further and the minerals have been sent to a lab for testing,” he said.

However, the report said that uranium was mentioned in the press release and FIR issued by the Bokaro police.

The report said, “SP Jha declined to comment on whether it involved any investigating agency and did not comment on whether he was arrested during the detention of the accused.” Want to inquire or not.

According to the Indian News Paper, the suspects, who are suspected to be part of a group involved in the illicit uranium trade, were looking for a buyer and set the price at Rs 5 million.

“It is not clear how they got the radioactive material. During the interrogation, they mentioned West Bengal, Grady and a few other areas. They also seized seven mobile phones and a motorcycle from them,” he said.

Last month, Indian police seized 7kg (15.4 pounds) of natural uranium and arrested two people in the western state of Maharashtra for allegedly possessing highly radioactive material.

This was the second time in India that such highly sensitive material had been seized by the police in recent years.

Earlier in 2016, police seized about 9kg (19.8 pounds) of uranium in the Maharashtra region.

Uranium is used in a number of things, including nuclear explosives and medical techniques. Some people are concerned about nuclear safety in India due to the theft or illegal mining of uranium.

It also indicates the possibility of a nuclear market in India that could be linked to international illicit markets.

Pakistan had expressed grave concern after reports of uranium seizures from Maharashtra surfaced earlier this month, pointing out shortcomings in state control procedures there.

Foreign Office spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry had said, “We are deeply concerned about reports of more than 7kg of natural uranium being seized from unauthorized persons in India.”