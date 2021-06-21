Iran’s Only Nuclear Power Plant Bushehr Temporarily Shut Down Over ‘Technical Fault’

Iran’s only nuclear power plant has been temporarily shut down over ‘technical fault’. International news agency The Associated Press quoted Iranian state TV as saying that the Bushehr plant had been shut down on Saturday and would remain closed for the next three to four days.

An official with a state-owned company responsible for supplying electricity to Iran told a TV talk show that the power plant was shut down on Saturday. However, he did not give a reason for the plant’s closure.

He said that the power supply would be cut off due to the shutdown of the power plant but did not elaborate further.

This is the first time that Erin has officially announced the emergency shutdown of a nuclear power plant.

Iran’s nuclear power plant is located in the southern coastal city of Bushehr. The plant was launched in 2011 with Russian assistance.

Iran is obliged to send the fuel rods used in the plant’s reactor back to Russia to ensure that the nuclear power plant is not used for any other purpose.

In March this year, an official attached to the power plant, said the power plant could be shut down due to a lack of repairs.

He said that due to US sanctions, Iran was unable to buy spare parts and equipment for the power plant because payments to Russia could not be made through banks.

The Bushehr power plant is powered by Russian-supplied uranium and is overseen by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency.

According to the AP, the International Atomic Energy Agency did not respond to a request for comment on the closure of the Bushehr power plant.