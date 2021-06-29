Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan launches portal to resolve issues of expatriates in UAE

29th Jun, 2021. 04:07 pm
KARACHI: Pakistani expatriates in the UAE will be able to send their complaints and feedback on the issues they face directly to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, through “Foreign Minister’s Portal Pakistan”, which was formally launched on Monday, according to a report on WAM.

Under the Vision Foreign Office Thought Leadership Platform, the pilot phase of the FM’s Portal is initially available for foreign nationals residing in the jurisdiction of five Pakistan missions abroad namely Barcelona, Dubai, Jeddah, London and New York, Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.
The portal for overseas Pakistanis will work under the direct supervision of Qureshi.

“I have launched the portal to strengthen the relationship between our overseas Pakistanis and missions in the form of feedback, complaints and suggestions. I look forward to personally engaging with diaspora feedback for more efficient service & progress,” the foreign minister said in a tweet.

“This will also help to assess the nature of the issues being faced by overseas Pakistanis leading towards their better resolution,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said.

The Pakistani community and foreigners can download the Application ‘Foreign Minister’s Portal’ from the Android store from Monday and later on from the iOS store.

Gradually, the scale of the portal will be widened to all Pakistan Missions abroad, the foreign office said

 

