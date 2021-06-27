Double Click 728 x 90
US-Israel Hold Important Talks Including Iran Nuclear Deal In Rome

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 04:09 pm
Following the formation of new governments in Washington and Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on in Rome today (Sunday).

According to the reports of international news agencies, the agenda of the important meeting between the two countries includes talks on the restoration of the 2015 agreement with world powers to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capability in Vienna.

Former US President Donald Trump backed former Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in 2018 by pulling the United States out of the deal and imposing sanctions on Iran. His successor, Joe Biden, has vowed to renew and extend the agreement.

Despite opposing a new nuclear deal, however, the new Israeli government supports trying to influence the talks rather than ending them altogether.

Experts say that unlike Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are focusing on practical diplomacy rather than dramatic measures.

The two countries’ new leadership aims to achieve small gains, including last month’s informal ceasefire agreement in Gaza and steps to restore Israel’s Iron Dome defence system, but long-running peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. The pressure to restore order could upset the region’s fragile balance.

Alan Goldenberg, a Middle East expert with the think tank Center for the New American Security, said: “No one thinks a big move like the peace process is a good idea at the moment but given the situation. There are a number of things you can do quietly to improve gradually.

The Americans and Israelis will try to resolve their differences behind closed doors rather than in public. An example of this is President Biden’s policy of “silent diplomacy”, when he privately urged Netanyahu to end the Israeli-Hamas war before the May 21 agreement.

Mark Melman, an American Democratic pollster who served as Lapid’s campaign adviser, said: ‘They know you could face another war, or you could be behind closed doors. Efforts can be made to move the policy forward.

The two governments will work to maintain Israel’s fragile coalition government to reduce the provocations that led to the 11-day war that killed 254 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.

Center Party leader Lapid, who could play a key role in restoring Israel’s strained relations with Biden and Democrats. The Democratic Party has the upper hand in both houses of Congress, but it is split over the Middle East conflict, with progressive members urging the US president to put more pressure on Israel.

Former Israeli ambassador to the United States Michael Orin said: “They (the United States and Israel) are working to restore mutual trust. I expect a change of tone rather than a policy, but it is likely to lead to a better situation for Israel. “

