Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

US Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Monitoring Pact Between Nuclear Agency And Iran

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 01:39 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
US Raises Concerns Over Lack Of Monitoring Pact Between Nuclear Agency And Iran

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the lack of an interim agreement between the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran on the monitoring of nuclear activities is a matter of “grave concern” to Tehran.

According to the British news agency Reuters, the interim surveillance agreement was for three months, on which progress was stopped on February 21, then on May 24, it was extended for one month.

Regarding the agreement, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it expired on Thursday. Another expansion is being discussed with Iran.

Speaking to the media with his French counterpart in Paris on Friday, the US Secretary of State said: “This is a matter of great concern. This concern has been expressed to Iran and needs to be addressed.

On the other hand, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s ambassador to the UN nuclear watchdog, said that “Iran does not need to comply with the request of the head of the IAEA.”

“We still have a lot of differences with Iran,” said US Secretary of State Anthony Blanken. But he hopes a resumption of talks in the coming days can resolve them.
Antony Blinken said the talks would not continue indefinitely.

“The first priority is to restore the nuclear deal, but if there is an agreement on the monitoring of Iran’s territory and missile activities, the United States and its allies have more to offer,” he said.

On the occasion, the French Foreign Minister said that the ball is now in the court of Iran’s decision-makers and negotiations have entered a difficult phase.

“We are waiting for the Iranian authorities to make final and difficult decisions to restore the 2015 nuclear deal,” he said.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

iraq militias
8 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...
india uae flights
3 hours ago
India UAE flights to remain suspended until further notice, stated GCAA

India UAE flights to remain suspended until further notice, General Civil Aviation...
4 hours ago
‘Dragon Man’ skull discovered in China prompts reconsideration of human evolution

A new specie of ancient human dubbed Homo longi, or "Dragon Man,"...
Suspension of Pakistan-UAE flights extended until July 21st: GCAA
9 hours ago
Suspension of Pakistan-UAE flights extended until July 21st, according to GCAA

Flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone,...
US President Calls For Afghanistan To Decide Its Future
9 hours ago
US President Calls For Afghanistan To Decide Its Future

US President Joe Biden held a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

iraq militias
8 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
37 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...