Covid-19: UAE becomes World’s Most Vaccinated country

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 03:43 pm
World’s Most Vaccinated country

KARACHI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) leads the world with enough vaccinations to cover 72.1 per cent of its population, surpassing Seychelles to become the world’s most vaccinated nation, Emirates Official News Agency, WAM quoted Bloomberg’s Vaccine Tracker.

The UAE has so far administered 15.5 million doses, enough to cover 72.1 per cent of its population based on a two-dose regimen. The UAE tests more people per capita than most nations and has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

In a statement, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister for Health and Prevention, said that this new global achievement adds to the country’s success and the record of achievements in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that it is an international recognition of the success of the national vaccination campaign, launched by the UAE, which is continuing to achieve its objectives.

“The proactive vision of the country’s leadership enabled us to address the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the UAE is the world’s most vaccinated country,” he added.

He also highlighted the efforts of the national health sector, which is keen to provide diverse types of vaccines to all the segments of the community, as well as the community’s awareness about the importance of being vaccinated.

Al Owais stressed that the national vaccination campaign is continuing in the UAE, along with the adherence to relevant precautionary measures, which represent the foundations of the national efforts aimed at achieving recovery and ensuring the return to normalcy.

Medical teams and front-liners are working as one team, upon the directives of the UAE’s leadership, to achieve recovery from the pandemic, he said, affirming that the UAE is a unique global model of combating the Covid-19 pandemic, and has received widespread international appreciation, underscoring the community’s confidence in the procedures adopted by the UAE government.

He also highlighted the importance of the community’s awareness of, and adherence to, precautionary measures to maintain the gains achieved by the country and protect its members.

Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker is the most up-to-date and comprehensive tally of vaccinations around the globe.

 

