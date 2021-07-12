Double Click 728 x 90
Dubai announces four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha

Web DeskWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 10:02 pm
DUBAI: The public sector departments in Dubai will observe a four-day holiday on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha next week, according to an announcement by the Dubai government Human Resources Department.

All the government departments in the emirate will observe a holiday from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (July 19, Monday to July 22, Thursday).

Combined with the two-day weekend (Friday and Saturday), the Dubai residents will be able to enjoy a six-day break. Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25, it added.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in the UAE has already announced a four-day holiday for the private sector employees.

These four days would be a paid holiday for all workers in private sector establishments, institutions and companies in the UAE.

