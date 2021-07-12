Emirates postpones flight resumption to Subcontinent till July 21

DUBAI: The Emirates airline has said that the flights from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will remain suspended until July 21, Gulf News reported on Monday.

Passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE, the airline said on its website.

The UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of the diplomatic missions, who comply with the updated Covid-19 protocols, are exempted and may be accepted for travel.

“Our contact centres are experiencing a greater volume of calls than anticipated. If your call is not related to travel within the next 48 hours, please consider calling back later,” the Emirates added.