Web DeskWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 07:46 pm
Saudi Arabia suspends travel to UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia

KARACHI: Saudi Arabia has suspended passenger movement to and from Ethiopia, the UAE and Vietnam, as concerns grow over the spread of new coronavirus variants, the Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday.

Flights to and from the three countries will be suspended from Sunday, July 4, at 11:00pm, the ministry added.

Anyone who arrives in the kingdom after this date will be required to undergo institutional quarantine, whether or not they are Saudi citizens. The entry from Afghanistan has also been suspended, according to an Arab News report.

Saudi Arabia reported 1,338 new Covid cases on Friday and 16 additional deaths.

