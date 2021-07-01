Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Six Athletes To Represent RPT At Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, Confirms IPC

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:50 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Paralympic Games Six athletes

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has today confirmed the six athletes who will represent the Refugee Paralympic Team (RPT) at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The athletes, one woman and five men will compete in Para athletics, Para swimming, Para canoe and Para taekwondo.

The team represents the more than 82 million people around the world who have been forced to flee war, persecution, and human rights abuses, 12 million of whom live with a disability. The Chef de Mission for the team is Ileana Rodriguez, a refugee from Cuba who competed in the London 2012 Paralympic Games in swimming for the USA.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President, said: “I would urge people everywhere to support the world’s most courageous sports team, the Refugee Paralympic Team. These athletes exemplify how change starts with sport: they have suffered life-changing injuries, fled for their safety and undertaken dangerous journeys, but despite the many barriers put in their way, they have become elite athletes ready to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.”

“Sport is a powerful tool to include refugees with disabilities in society and the announcement of the Refugee Paralympic Team is a poignant moment for the IPC – we are delivering on a commitment we made at the UNHCR Global Refugee Forum in 2019 to promote equal participation in sporting events for refugees,” he added.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi welcomed the announcement.

The athletes on the Refugee Paralympic Team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games are:

  1. Ibrahim Al Hussein, a Syrian refugee living in Athens, Greece, Para-swimming – announced by Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin.
  2. Alia Issa, a Syrian refugee living in Athens, Greece, Para-athletics (club throw) – announced by British actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Gugu Mbatha-Raw.
  3. Parfait Hakizimana*, Burundian refugee living in the Mahama Refugee Camp, Rwanda, Para taekwondo – announced by opera singer and French Legion d’honneur recipient and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Barbara Hendricks.
  4. Abbas Karimi, an Afghan refugee living in Fort Lauderdale, USA, Para-swimming – announced by UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Khaled Hosseini, the best-selling author of The Kite Runner and himself an Afghan refugee.
  5. Anas Al Khalifa, a Syrian refugee living in Halle, Germany, Para canoe – announced by footballer and UNHCR high profile supporter, Asmir Begović, who was forced to flee his home in Bosnia and Herzegovina at a young age, first arriving in Germany.
  6. Shahrad Nasajpour, an Iranian refugee living in Phoenix, USA, Para-athletics (discus) – announced by Bayern Munich and Canada footballer Alphonso Davies, himself a refugee originally from Liberia and recently announced as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
14 hours ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
14 hours ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
Saudi Arabia assured Pakistan of resolving flights issue
16 hours ago
Makkah Governor assures to support Pakistan in resolving flights issues

JEDDAH: Prince Khalid bin Faisal, Governor of Makkah Al-Mukarramah Region, has assured...
The NHS wants the TikTok trend of tiny magnets restricted
16 hours ago
TikTok removes 6.5 million videos from Pakistan

Chinese company ByteDance's TikTok app deleted around 6.5 million videos from Pakistan...
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters
18 hours ago
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has pledged to provide preferential trade treatment to Pakistani...
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free
19 hours ago
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared China malaria-free. The World Health...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this is not the only phone lined up for this year’s release. OnePlus Nord 2, the sequel to last year’s OnePlus Nord, is also set to release by the third quarter of 2021. Before release, few specifications were leaked online.
16 mins ago
Oneplus Nord 2 Pictures and Features Leaked Online

OnePlus recently released OnePlus Nord CE 5G on June 11. However, this...
Britney Spears
30 mins ago
Britney Spears’ father demands an investigation of her claims of abuse

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, has demanded an investigation into his daughter's...
Euro to PKR
1 hour ago
Eur to PKR: Today 1 euro rate in Pakistan Rupees, 1st June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 1st June 2021) in the...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [1 July 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are...