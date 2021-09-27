Anyone who participates in divisive politics will be abandoned: Afghan FM

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan’s interim Foreign Minister, has declared that anyone who engages in divisive politics will be abandoned.

On Sunday, the Afghan Ministry of Commerce made the announcement at a ceremony in Kabul.

When speaking on the Afghan war, Muttaqi stated that the Afghan people are completely responsible for bringing peace to the country.

He said that in the past, a coalition of 50 countries had entered Afghanistan to overthrow the Taliban administration, but that “no foreign fighters came to fight” in the war-torn country when it came to building peace.

As part of the newly created Afghan government’s stance, Muttaqi stated that the Taliban will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against anyone else.

He stated that the administration would be willing to take action if another country took even one step toward good relations with Afghanistan.

While the new government is now experiencing problems, Muttaqi admitted that the wellbeing of the people remains its primary concern.

According to him, the administration will create conditions in which “no one will leave the country.”

“The Taliban government will not force anyone to leave the country because their policy is to unite the people of Afghanistan.”

Addressing the country’s traders, Muttaqi stated that this segment of society is accountable for the country’s economic prosperity.

“There are no limits for dealers, and there is no market for bribery,” Muttaqi said, adding that traders can contact ministers whenever they need help.

Given the conditions, Muttaqi believes the Taliban rule will be put to the test, but that its foreign contacts will remain as extensive as they have been in the past.

“The opponents can make all the noise they want, but we don’t mind,” Muttaqi remarked.

In response to a query, he stated that not a single gunshot has been heard in Panjshir since the Taliban took control of the province and that the government is working to maintain the country’s law and order situation.

“When a man was kidnapped in Mazar-i-Sharif, the Taliban apprehended the kidnapper within three hours,” he claimed.