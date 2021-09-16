Saudi Arabia launches human capability development programme

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud launched on Wednesday the Human Capability Development Programme (HCDP), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It is one of the programmes to achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“The Human Capability Development Programme represents a national strategy to enhance the competitiveness of national human capabilities locally and globally to be ready for the current and future labor market,” the crown prince said.

“This programme has been developed to meet the needs and aspirations of all segments of society, beginning from childhood passing through universities, colleges, technical and vocational institutes, and reaching the labor market, with the goal of preparing citizens for the future, as this contributes to building a solid economy based on skills and knowledge and with human capital at its core,” he added.

It includes 89 initiatives aimed at achieving 16 strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The programme’s initiatives include promoting the expansion of kindergartens, which will help to develop a resilient and strong educational base for children.

Meanwhile, the career guidance and counseling initiative aims to provide citizens with the capabilities and skills necessary to plan their career objectives.

There will be several initiatives that target upskilling and reskilling citizens to increase employability rate and prepare entrepreneurs and innovators for the future labor market locally and globally. (Xinhua)