Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet cubicle in Jerusalem

06th Oct, 2021. 04:03 pm

JERUSALEM. Israeli archaeologists have discovered a rare toilet cubicle, dated back to 2,700 years ago.

The Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the City of David archeological site said the toilet was discovered in an ancient royal mansion on the Armon Hanetziv promenade in southeastern Jerusalem, the IAA added. The ancient royal estate operated in the late Kingdom of Judah period in the 7th century BC.

The toilet was part of a magnificent building which overlooked the ancient city and the Temple Mount. Made of limestone, the toilet was designed for comfortable sitting, with a hole in the centre.

The bathroom was hewn as a rectangular-shaped cabin, with the carved toilet, which stood over a deep-hewn septic tank.

“A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only the rich could afford it,” the archaeologists noted.

The septic tank discovered beneath the toilet contained a large amount of pottery and animal bones. Impressive architectural items were also discovered in the excavation, including stone capitals designed by an artist, bearing a typical style of the period, and small architectural columns that served as railings for windows.

The team also identified evidence that a garden with ornamental trees, fruit trees and aquatic plants was planted near the toilet cubicle.

All of these allowed the researchers to recreate a picture of the extensive, lush mansion, apparently a magnificent palace, the IAA concluded.

