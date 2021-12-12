Indian PM Modi’s Twitter account briefly hacked: office
The Twitter account of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked, confirmed his office early on Sunday.
“The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored,” said a tweet from the official Twitter handle of Modi.
The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured.
In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored.
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 11, 2021
Modi has two Twitter accounts — @narendramodi and @PMOIndia.
While @PMOIndia has over 45.4 million followers, @narendramodi has more than 73.4 million followers.
The Indian prime minister often takes to Twitter to make major announcements or decisions of his government.
