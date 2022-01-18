Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

18th Jan, 2022. 11:56 pm

Al-Shabaab suicide bomber kills four in Somalia: police

Al-Shabaab suicide bomber kills four in Somalia: police

Google

MOGADISHU, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) – At least four people died and nine were others wounded Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a restaurant near an army barracks in the Somali capital, police officials and witnesses said.

The attacker walked into a Mogadishu tea shop and detonated the explosive vest he was wearing, said Abdirahman Adan, a police officer stationed near the scene.

“We have confirmed four dead, and nine others wounded,” he said. “The casualties were taken to hospital.”

The militant group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility, saying it was targeting Somali soldiers undergoing training at a Turkish-run military academy nearby.

Witnesses said the tea shop was popular with soldiers stationed nearby.

“The explosion destroyed the kiosk and the entire area is chaotic,” said Mohamed Yare, one of the witnesses.

The attack came just two days after Somalia’s government spokesman was injured in a bombing in Mogadishu also claimed by Al-Shabaab.

On January 12, several people died in a suicide car bomb blast in a separate attack targeting a busy part of the capital.

The spate of attacks comes as Somalia limps through a political crisis caused by long-running disagreements over overdue elections.

The president and prime minister have been at loggerheads over the process, which is more than a year late and has been marred by violence.

The latest agreement has earmarked February 25 as the deadline for the completion of long-delayed parliamentary polls, the last step before a vote for a new president can occur.

The impasse has worried Somalia’s international backers who fear it distracts from the threat of Al-Shabaab, a violent insurgent group that has been fighting the weak central government for over a decade.

The Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 after an offensive by an African Union force, but still control vast swathes of rural Somalia from where they launch regular attacks in the capital and elsewhere.

Read More

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone plans to do her own stunts in the film Pathan

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to undertaking her own stunts in films....
4 hours ago
Russia takes home most awards at 14th Budapest International Circus Festival

BUDAPEST, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Hungary's Kevin Richter Troupe and the Zaripov's...
4 hours ago
Saba Qamar and Ahsan Khan to share the screen once again as reported by Ahsan on his Instagram

Ahsan Khan and Saba Qamar are a duo we didn't realize we...
5 hours ago
Cambodia launches new visiting circuit at famed Bayon temple in Angkor

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's APSARA National Authority (ANA) has...
5 hours ago
China sets priority tasks to ensure energy supply

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner has set priorities...
5 hours ago
Displaced Afghan families receive relief aid in Afghanistan's Kabul

KABUL, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- About 1,000 displaced and needy Afghan families...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are enjoying their trip to Phuket 
3 mins ago
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are enjoying their trip to Phuket 

Celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are off to work and...
6 mins ago
Prince Charles to hosts Harry and Meghan Markle in the UK

Due of security concerns, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stay with...
Ranjan Madugalle
12 mins ago
PSL 7: Ranjan Madugalle to be a referee of PSL 2022, PCB official confirms

PSL 7: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) marquee tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says
15 mins ago
Standoff over Palestinian eviction ends, family says

JERUSALEM, Jan 18, 2022 (AFP) - Israeli police on Tuesday backed down from...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600