Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

16th Jan, 2022. 09:00 am

China offers Maldives medical aid and visa concessions

maldives

MALÉ, Maldives – China offered the Maldives infrastructure maintenance, medical aid and visa concessions as Beijing moved to strengthen its connections with the strategically placed Indian Ocean archipelago.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said a mutual visa exemption agreement was signed during the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Male.

“Wang witnessed the signing of a number of key agreements on important areas such as infrastructure development, health, and travel”, the ministry said.

It gave no details of the agreements, but said one of them was for the maintenance of the $200-million China-Maldives Friendship Bridge linking Male with the airport island of Hulhule, which was commissioned in 2018.

China will also give an unspecified amount of medical aid to the Maldives, the ministry said.

Regional superpower India offered $500 million in 2020 to build bridges and causeways in the Maldives, an archipelago of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered across the equator. The country is also strategically located, straddling key east-west international shipping routes.

After talks with President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, the Chinese minister was to fly to neighbouring Sri Lanka on the final leg of his first foreign tour of 2022, which has taken him to Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros. The Maldives was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, but was one of the first to reopen its international borders to tourists in July 2020.

Maldivians will be able to travel to China visa free and stay for 30 days after the virus restrictions are relaxed, the foreign ministry said.

Read More

4 mins ago
Threats and theft

PAOUA, Central African Republic - Hunching over her work, Marissa shells peanuts...
4 mins ago
Playing with fire

India is again preparing to embrace the deadly wave of coronavirus, as...
4 mins ago
Northwest Syria aid gets six-month extension

UNITED NATIONS - Cross-border humanitarian aid to northwest Syria, not green-lit by...
4 mins ago
Rwanda leads Africa in jabbing

KIGALI - Rwanda is among few countries in Africa that have achieved...
4 mins ago
Sri Lanka pins hopes on jabs for tourism plan

Hong Kong - Sri Lanka is speeding up vaccination for more age...
4 mins ago
Iraqi women boxers aim to end social taboos

NAJAF, Iraq - Iraqi boxer Bushra Al-Hajjar jumps into the ring, gloves...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

miniature
4 mins ago
Small is big

CAIRO - On a table in downtown Cairo, Fady Francis, 30, aligns...
africa
4 mins ago
Threats and theft

PAOUA, Central African Republic - Hunching over her work, Marissa shells peanuts...
Climate a focal point
4 mins ago
Climate a focal point of Dutch govt

THE HAGUE - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s fourth coalition government took...
security in Europe
4 mins ago
Dim prospects over security in Europe

Brussels - Nato and Russia confronted their stark divide over security in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600