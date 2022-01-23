Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

23rd Jan, 2022. 09:06 pm

China’s airports see increased transport capacity in 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Airports on the Chinese mainland handled more than 3.83 million outbound passenger flights in 2021, up 7.21 percent year on year, according to an industry report.

Last year, there were nearly 3.8 million outbound domestic flights and the domestic transport capacity rose 9.56 percent compared with the level of 2020, said a report released by VariFlight, a China-based civil-aviation data service provider.

Twenty-two airports with an annual passenger throughput of 10 million or above recorded a year-on-year increase in total outbound capacity.

Among them, the Beijing Daxing International Airport also saw it’s an outbound capacity increase compared with the level in 2019.

Nine airports saw their passenger throughput exceed 30 million. Among them, the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in south China’s Guangdong Province ranked first in outbound capacity, said the report.

 

