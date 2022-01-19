Japan declares quasi-emergency state for Tokyo, 12 other areas

TOKYO – Japan on Wednesday declared a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo, neighboring Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and 9 other prefectures, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in these areas.

Under the quasi-state of emergency, restaurants and bars will be asked to close early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol. The measures will take effect from Friday to Feb. 13, lasting for around three weeks.

