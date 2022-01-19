Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 02:52 pm

Japan declares quasi-emergency state for Tokyo, 12 other areas

japan

TOKYO – Japan on Wednesday declared a COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for Tokyo, neighboring Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and 9 other prefectures, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in these areas.

Under the quasi-state of emergency, restaurants and bars will be asked to close early and stop or limit the serving of alcohol. The measures will take effect from Friday to Feb. 13, lasting for around three weeks.

 

 

 

read more: Mongolia’s COVID-19 daily cases exceed 3,000

Read More

3 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia recorded 3,245 new COVID-19 infections over the past...
3 hours ago
Chinese mainland's new local COVID-19 infections on the decrease

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland recorded 55 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...
3 hours ago
WHO says pandemic 'nowhere near over' as France, Germany post record cases

GENEVA: The World Health Organization has warned that the Covid-19 pandemic is...
3 hours ago
New Zealand reports 24 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
3 hours ago
Over 4,000 Libyans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

TRIPOLI- The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced that...
4 hours ago
Australian states bring forward COVID booster vaccines to cope with surging cases

SYDNEY- Australia's states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, as the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah and Mathira
1 min ago
Yasir Nawaz makes shocking revelations regarding Alizeh Shah & Mathira

Yasir Nawaz, a director and actor, has made some honest revelations and...
china trade
3 mins ago
China’s Yunnan sees foreign trade up 16.8% in 2021

KUNMING: Foreign trade in southwest China’s Yunnan Province registered a 16.8-per cent...
nadal
4 mins ago
Rafael Nadal reaches round three at Australian Open

Rafael Nadal needed five match points before putting away tenacious German qualifier...
13 mins ago
Endangered crane spotted in southwest China

KUNMING - A national nature reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600