Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 01:28 pm

Japanese PM not yet considering COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo

TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday said a state of emergency for Tokyo was not considered over a surge in COVID-19 cases at the moment as the Omicron variant of the virus continued to wreak havoc.

The hospitalization rate in Tokyo of those with COVID-19 is moving towards the 50 percent threshold whereby the metropolitan government would think about requesting the full emergency measures be implemented for fears that the hospitals could quickly become overburdened.

Most recently, the rate in hospitals in the capital hit 48.5 percent Sunday, prompting Kishida to clarify his current stance on the state of emergency on Monday.

“A quasi-state of emergency has already started, and our basic thinking is that we will confirm its effect, see how the situation develops and work closely with municipalities before comprehensively making a decision,” Kishida told a press briefing on the matter.

“At least at this moment, the government is not considering declaring a state of emergency,” he said.

At the moment, including Tokyo, 34 out of Japan’s 47 prefectures are under a quasi-state of emergency, which means local governors and authorities can ask bars and restaurants to close early and refrain from serving alcohol.

A full state of emergency could see tougher anti-viral measures introduced, including capping the hours on commercial facilities such as shopping malls, cinemas and entertainment parks, or requesting they close altogether.

Local governments can also request businesses to allow their staff to work from home, and travel across prefectural borders during a state of emergency is not recommended.

