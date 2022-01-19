Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

20th Jan, 2022. 12:41 am

Madrid tourism fair FITUR 2022 opens amid recovery hopes

Madrid tourism fair FITUR 2022 opens amid recovery hopes

Google

MADRID, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The International Tourism Fair FITUR 2022 opened its doors at the IFEMA Convention Center here on Wednesday to ensure support for the tourism sector at a critical time for its full recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event, open until Jan. 23, brings together almost 7,000 tourism companies and 60,000 professionals globally.

The organizers expect 30,000 visitors, who will be asked to follow strict health regulations, such as wearing face masks, washing their hands and respecting the limits on crowd size in the IFEMA pavilions.

FITUR 2022 comes after a tough year for tourism that saw a timid recovery of the sector in comparison with 2020, but with tourist levels still well below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019.

For example, Spain’s tourism revenues totalled 88.55 billion euros (100.4 billion U.S. dollars) last year, 36 billion euros more than in 2020 but over 40 percent less than in 2019. In 2021, tourism generated 7.4 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which was also well below the 12.4 percent figure in 2019.

FITUR is “starting very strongly,” Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism Reyes Maroto said in an interview on Wednesday morning, emphasizing that the sector was “working so that 2022 is not just the year in which we are able to consolidate our recovery, but in which we can give an impulse to the tourism model.”

 

Read More

60 mins ago
DR Congo court rejects bid for Kabila testimony at murder trial

KINSHASA, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) - A military court in DR Congo on...
2 hours ago
Retirements common factor in US, UK labor shortage: IMF

WASHINGTON, Jan 19, 2022 (AFP) - An exodus of older workers is the...
2 hours ago
U.S., China should engage in healthy competition, maximize cooperation: forum speakers

HONG KONG, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States and China should...
3 hours ago
Macron presents French EU Council Presidency's priorities to European Parliament

PARIS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Addressing the European Parliament's plenary session in...
3 hours ago
Turkey resumes oil flow after blasting in Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline

ANKARA, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Turkish state pipeline operator on Wednesday resumed...
4 hours ago
China opposes Slovenia's remarks on "Taiwan Independence": spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Xiaomi MIX 5
48 seconds ago
Vivo NEX 5 and Xiaomi MIX 5 set to be the Best Camera Phones of 2022

A flagship smartphone nowadays cannot compete just on raw performance, as it...
SBP
1 min ago
Pakistan’s FDI rise 20% in first half

KARACHI: The net inflows of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan has...
5 mins ago
PTA denies granting operations licence to Starlink

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has informed that Starlink has neither...
9 mins ago
Pakistan bourse remains bearish: KSE-100 Index shed 673 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market witnessed a bloodbath session on Wednesday, as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600