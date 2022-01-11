North Korea fires second missile in less than a week

QUAKERTOWN, Jan 11, 2022 (BSW) – Synergis Software, a global leader in document management and workflow solutions, today announced that its flagship product, Adept, has earned 30 #1 rankings in G2’s Winter 2022 Grid Reports. The first-place rankings extend across G2’s Enterprise Content Management, Product Data Management, and Construction Drawing Management categories.

The G2 reports, based on independently validated reviews, highlight key advantages that matter most to customers, including “best usability”, “easiest setup”, “fastest implementation”, “best support”, and “best relationship”.

Adept retains its position at the very top of G2’s Implementation Index, Usability Index, and Relationship Index for Product Data Management (PDM) for the sixth consecutive quarter.

“As a software developer and a trusted partner, we take G2’s reports to heart. Understanding how our customers experience our software and the partnership they have with us is a critical guidepost for our business”, said Scott Lamond, vice president of marketing at Synergis Software. “Our customers’ voices enliven our product direction and reflect how well we’re serving them.”

The Winter 2022 Grid® Reports are based on G2’s unique algorithm, which calculates customer satisfaction and market presence scores in real-time. Results from user reviews and data aggregated from online sources and social networks, Adept earned #1 placements in the following categories:

Product Data Management (PDM)

#1 Usability Index #1 Implementation Index #1 Relationship Index #1 Best Meets Requirements, Mid-Market #1 Implementation Time #1 Implementation Time, Mid-Market #1 Ease of Setup, Mid-Market #1 Ease of Admin #1 Ease of Admin, Mid-Market #1 Ease of Doing Business With, Mid-Market #1 Most Likely to Recommend #1 Most Likely to Recommend, Mid-Market #1 Net Promoter Score #1 Net Promoter Score, Mid-Market #1 Quality of Support #1 Quality of Support, Mid-Market #1 User Adoption, Mid-Market #1 in Version Control

Construction Drawing Management

#1 Document Management Features, Small Business #1 Ease of Doing Business With #1 Ease of Doing Business With, Small Business #1 Ease of Setup, Mid-Market #1 Best Meets Requirements, Small Business #1 Net Promoter Score #1 Net Promoter Score, Small Business #1 Quality of Support #1 Quality of Support, Mid-Market #1 Quality of Support, Small Business

Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

#1 Ease of Doing Business With, Mid-Market #1 Most Likely to Recommend, Mid-Market

Adept also ranks in the top three in Enterprise Content Management for Search, Metadata, Version Control, Likelihood to Recommend, Net Promoter Score, and Relationship Index, Mid-Market.

Synergis was awarded the additional, “Users Love Us” badge, which honors software solutions that are consistently reviewed and highly rated by their users.

Review Feedback from Verified Users on G2 Crowd

Here are some of the quotes from Synergis’ customers in verified reviews on G2:

— “Data is the cornerstone of any business today and not securing it is a huge risk. If you want to do it right and do it well, the Adept platform is the gold-standard.”

Ryan Mongeau, Director of Technology Space Age Electronics

— “I’ve been in IT for 25 years. I’ve chatted with thousands of vendors, worked with hundreds of consultants, administered dozens of enterprise software platforms, and the gang at Synergis is my favourite by far. I always-seriously, always -feel like a priority!”

Blake Donley, Sr. IT Analyst Great River Energy

— “We use Adept to organize construction documents for almost 200 buildings, 6 campuses and nearly 1 billion dollars in active construction. Using Adept, our maintenance technicians and project teams can quickly locate and share the information they need to be successful.”

Chad Thome, Sr IT Business Analyst University of Houston

— “We manage entire plant documentation for a process plant running 24/7/365. Adept gives us access to current plant conditions, vendor documentation, installation and operating manuals-all available by searching the equipment tag number.”

Paul Opiela, Document Control Coordinator Aux Sable

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is a global leader in document management and workflow solutions and is the creator of Synergis Adept software. Adept serves more than 120,000 users across dozens of industries providing fast, centralized access to design and business documents in a secure, collaborative environment. Adept Integrator connects your enterprise applications so your data and business processes flow seamlessly across your entire IT infrastructure.

Named the customer service leader in the global engineering information management market by Frost & Sullivan and ranked in the Top 5 globally by Helpdesk International for three consecutive years, our commitment to clients is unwavering.

Founded in 1985, Synergis Technologies, LLC is headquartered in Bucks County, PA and is privately owned and funded. For more information, visit SynergisSoftware.com.

Adept has been battle-tested by engineers for over 30 years with customers such as Dow Chemical, Con Edison, General Mills, Merck, NASA, and Nucor Steel.

About G2 Crowd

G2 is the world’s largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. Today, more than 3M people visit G2 to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. G2 has published over 1,000,000 reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions – and reach their full potential.