Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

06th Jan, 2022. 08:36 pm

Tear gas and burning tyres as thousands rally in Sudan against the coup

KHARTOUM, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday aiming to stop thousands of protesters demanding a transition to civilian rule, the latest rallies in weeks of unrest since a military coup.

Tear gas and burning tyres as thousands rally in Sudan against the coup

Google

KHARTOUM, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) – Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Thursday aiming to stop thousands of protesters demanding a transition to civilian rule, the latest rallies in weeks of unrest since a military coup.

Singing, beating drums, and holding up posters of some of the dozens killed in demonstrations since the October 25 putsch, protesters in the capital Khartoum shouted defiant slogans against the army.

Many protesters in Khartoum were seen wounded and struggling with breathing difficulties due to the heavy firing of tear gas, according to the witnesses.

The military takeover — one of several in Sudan’s post-independence history — has seen security forces launch a crackdown that has left at least 57 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to the independent Doctors’ Committee, part of the pro-democracy movement.

“We will not stop until we get our country back,” shouted one protester, 22-year old Samar al-Tayeb.

Other demonstrators set fire to tyres to create burning barricades on the streets.

Crowds were marching towards the presidential palace in Khartoum when security forces fired volleys of tear gas that formed thick and choking clouds, witnesses said.

“Our marches will continue until we restore our revolution and our civilian government, even if martyrs fall among us,” said Mojataba Hussein, a 23-year-old protester.

– Call for dialogue –

When military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan staged the power grab more than two months ago, it dismantled a precarious power-sharing arrangement between the military and civilians established in the wake of the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir.

The protests on Thursday came days after prime minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, leaving the military fully in charge. Hamdock had first been held under house arrest for weeks following the coup, before being reinstated in a November 21 deal after international pressure.

The protest movement had called the November pact a “betrayal” for providing what they said was a cloak of legitimacy for Burhan’s coup, and had kept up its rallies.

When Hamdok stepped down on Sunday, he said Sudan was at a “dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival”.

Western nations say the solution is dialogue, a point made in a tweet Wednesday by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He said: “To overcome the current crisis in Sudan, we and our partners strongly urge stakeholders to commit to an immediate, Sudanese-led, and internationally facilitated dialogue.”

He also called on Sudanese security forces to “cease using lethal force against demonstrators & commit to an independent investigation.”

– Protests in several cities –

Demonstrations on Thursday again took place in other cities as well as the capital, witnesses said.

“The authority is that of the people,” protesters chanted in Wad Madani, demanding soldiers “go back to the barracks”.

In Atbara, protesters called on Burhan to “hand over the country’s keys and leave,” witnesses said.

Crowds in the central state of North Kordofan chanted “No, no to military rule” while waving and draped in the national flag.

Others also took to the streets in Central and South Darfur states, according to witnesses.

On Tuesday, the United States, European Union, Britain and Norway warned the military against naming their own successor to Hamdok, saying that without the involvement of “a broad range of civilian stakeholders” such a move could plunge the country into conflict.

On Thursday, state media quoted Burhan’s media adviser Taher Abouhaga as saying, in an apparent reference to the absence of a government: “The void must be filled in the least possible time.”

Protesters vowed to keep up their demonstrations, defying a hardline response from the security forces.

Burhan last month issued a decree allowing security forces to arrest individuals “over crimes related to the state of emergency”, effectively banning street protests.

Web monitoring group NetBlocks said the mobile internet was cut from mid-morning Thursday, and wider internet access and phone lines were also disrupted, a tactic repeatedly used to disrupt activists trying to organise demonstrations and broadcasting live footage of the rallies.

Read More

15 mins ago
Yemen ship seizure flashes warning for the Red Sea

DUBAI, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Yemeni rebels' seizure of a UAE-flagged vessel...
25 mins ago
Works underway to consolidate central tower of Cambodia's famed Angkor Wat

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Apsara National Authority (ANA) said...
55 mins ago
125 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the northern Indian city

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Indian officials on Thursday said that...
1 hour ago
UN official reiterates support for Libya's elections commission

TRIPOLI, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- A senior United Nations official on Wednesday...
2 hours ago
China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index up 4.1 pct in December

NINGBO, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index (NCFI),...
2 hours ago
The U.S. blamed for "politically coercing" multinational companies

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Using Xinjiang-related issues as an excuse to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

COVID-19
10 mins ago
Hong Kong reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Thursday reported 33...
Avika Gor
11 mins ago
Avika Gor raises the temperature with a throwback photo from a Maldives vacation

Avika Gor has been a household name since her debut in Balik...
Yemen ship seizure flashes warning for the Red Sea
15 mins ago
Yemen ship seizure flashes warning for the Red Sea

DUBAI, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Yemeni rebels' seizure of a UAE-flagged vessel...
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir official comment over separation rumours
18 mins ago
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir official comment over separation rumors!

News of the separation between Sajal Aly and her husband, Ahad Raza...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600