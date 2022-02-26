Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:17 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Accept American Evacuation Offer: ‘I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride,’

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 01:17 am
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Accept American Evacuation Offer: ‘I Need Ammunition, Not a Ride,’

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, will not be intimidated.

The leader, 44, reportedly says he has rejected down a US offer to be evacuated from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, amid Russia’s invasion of his nation.

“The struggle has arrived; I need ammo, not a ride,” Zelenskyy told the US, according to a tweet from the Ukraine embassy in the United Kingdom early Saturday morning.

“Ukrainians are proud of their President,” the social media message continued.

“Do not believe the fakes,” he captioned the 40-second clip. In the video, Zelenskyy says, according to a CNN translation, “I am here.”

“We are not putting down arms. We will be defending our country, because our weapon is truth, and our truth is that this is our land, our country, our children, and we will defend all of this,” he continues. “That is it. That’s all I wanted to tell you. Glory to Ukraine.”

According to the Ukrainian government, Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week. The onslaught is still ongoing, but explosions and airstrikes have been recorded, with threats escalating against Kyiv, a metropolis of 2.8 million people.

The international world has widely condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressiveness toward Ukraine, notably with economic penalties and NATO forces massing in the region. Putin, 69, maintains that Ukraine has historical links to Russia and that he is intervening in the name of “peacekeeping.”

According to observers, much of Zelenskyy’s political success may be ascribed to the instability and revolution of 2014, when popular rallies brought Ukraine’s then-President Viktor Yanukovich to power.

By 2019, dissatisfaction with the country’s political class had become even more entrenched, assisting in the election of a political outsider to the highest office.

Zelenskyy, who campaigned with no party affiliation and no defined team of expert advisers until just days before the election, did not attend any in-person campaign events or rallies, instead relying on social media to establish a reputation for himself.

The former comedian easily won a first-round election and a runoff after appearing in a flood of YouTube and Instagram posts and making television appearances.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide

February 26, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed...
6 hours ago
Prince Harry criticises the United Kingdom of providing 'insufficient information' for bodyguard replacement

Prince Harry has chastised the UK High Court for failing to provide...
6 hours ago
List of sanctions imposed on Russia during the invasion of Ukraine

As attacks continue in Ukraine and Russian soldiers move on the capital...
6 hours ago
Following Russia's takeover, there have been conflicting reports regarding Chernobyl radioactivity

The Chernobyl Exclusion Zone's radiation levels have risen, Ukraine's authorities stated on...
7 hours ago
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is causing havoc in the airline business

The impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the global aviation industry...
7 hours ago
Romania is on high alert as Russia invades Ukraine

Cluj-Napoca, Romania – “I assure you, no Romanian should fear for the safety...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

BTS
29 mins ago
BTS: Kim Taehyung returns with boyfriend material pics

Social Butterfly BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung is back with his...
1 hour ago
Garena free Fire Redeem Codes 27 & 28 February 2022

Free Fire Redeem Code for February 27th and 28th, 2022 |FF Reward...
1 hour ago
Wordle Answer Today 27th February #253 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 253 that was released today, February 27,...
Kate Middleton
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton and  Prince William Issue Statement on Russian Invasion: ‘We Stand With All of Ukraine’s People’

Against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of many Ukrainian cities, Prince William...
Adsence Ad 300X600