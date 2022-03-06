A reality star in the United States has raised a whopping $25 million for the Ukraine relief effort

According to The New York Post, US reality TV star Bethenny Frankel has managed to raise a staggering $25 million in relief funds for Ukraine as the country fights Russian invasion.

Frankel, a Real Housewives of New York City alum, announced the news in an Instagram storey, noting that her foundation, BStrong, was investing $10 million in relocating Ukrainian refugees, with an additional $15 million going toward on-the-ground efforts.

“We are partnering with different apparel companies, food companies, lodging companies to be announced later, to place these people in lodging,” Frankel shared in another Instagram Story shared on Thursday.

“Thousands of people in lodging and you already knew that we already partnered with travel companies for trains and planes, so it’s planes, trains, lodging, food and clothing for refugees and aid going in,” she added.

Frankel has previously helped victims of natural disasters in the US and around the globe since the launch of BStrong in 2017.