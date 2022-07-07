Advertisement
  As Ukrainian special forces DESTROY multiple Russian hurricane units, Putin suffers yet another setback
As Ukrainian special forces DESTROY multiple Russian hurricane units, Putin suffers yet another setback
As video from Ukrainian special forces reveals multiple Russian storm units being destroyed, VLADIMIR POLITKOV suffers further humiliation.

A drone attack on Russian positions is captured on video by Ukrainian special troops.

According to Ukraine, the attack that took place in the western town of Sosnove resulted in the destruction of numerous Russian Hurricane units.

It comes as worries over Putin’s health have grown after the autocrat seemed to nod off during a meeting with his defence minister in the Kremlin.

The Russian president, who had a bloated appearance, is rumoured to be receiving crippling cancer treatment.

He was seen slumped over and bleary-eyed in the incredible footage – which mysteriously cut away as he appeared to drift off.

