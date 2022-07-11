Biden considers issuing a public health emergency connected to abortion

Biden stated that he has ordered his administration to determine if he has the right to declare a public health emergency involving abortion.

In response, the president said he was consulting with his team to determine “if I have the authority” and the repercussions.

Biden stated that he has ordered his administration to determine if he has the right to declare a public health emergency involving abortion.

The remarks follow Biden’s Friday executive order to make it easier to seek assistance to end pregnancies.

When reporters approached Biden on his way to a bike ride near his Delaware home, he stopped to speak with them and was asked if he was thinking about announcing a public health emergency about access to abortion. In response, the president said he was consulting with his team to determine “if I have the authority” and the repercussions.

At the White House in Washington, Biden discusses preserving access to reproductive health care services.

At the White House in Washington, United States, on July 8, 2022, U.S. President Joe Biden talks before signing an executive order to assist protect women’s access to abortion and contraception following the Supreme Court’s decision last month to reverse Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. Kevin Lamarque Reuters

After the historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last month, which overturned almost 50 years of protections for women’s reproductive rights, Biden, a Democrat, has come under fire from inside his own party to take action.

At the press conference, Biden stated that he wanted to codify abortion rights through law and addressed the crowd of pro-abortion demonstrators assembled in front of the White House.

“Continue to object. Continue arguing your point. It’s quite crucial, he remarked. “There are many things we can do to support women’s rights.”

