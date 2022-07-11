Zelensky dismisses the ambassador of Ukraine to Germany and other diplomats

Zelensky said that he had fired a number of Kyiv’s top diplomats, including the outspoken ambassador to Germany.

The resignations of Ukraine’s ambassadors to Germany, India, the Czech Republic, Norway, and Hungary were announced by Zelensky, who also stated that fresh candidates were being prepared for the positions.

Andriy Melnyk is widely known among politicians and diplomats in Berlin.

In a statement, he stated, "This rotation is a typical aspect of diplomatic procedure."

If the envoys will be given new roles were unclear.

As Ukraine seeks to repel Russia’s invasion on February 24, Zelenskiy has asked his diplomats to mobilize international backing and military assistance for Ukraine.

Germany, the largest economy in Europe and a country that depends largely on Russian energy supply, has particularly delicate relations with Kyiv.

He was selected by Zelenskiy's predecessor as ambassador to Germany in late 2014.

The 46-year-old frequently participates in frank online discussions and has called out politicians and thinkers who oppose arming Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion as appeasers.

When German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declined Zelenskiy’s offer to visit Kyiv, he once called Scholz out for acting like an “offended liver sausage.”

Berlin and Kyiv are at odds right now over a German-made turbine that is being serviced in Canada.

