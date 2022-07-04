Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Egyptian envoy, Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, holds talks

Egyptian envoy, Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, holds talks

Articles
Advertisement
Egyptian envoy, Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, holds talks

Jibril Rajoub, the secretary of Fatah’s central committee, discussed the latest political developments regarding Palestine – Google

Advertisement
  • The head of the Egyptian mission in Ramallah met with the secretary of Fatah’s central committee.
  • Tarek Tayel said that Egypt is still committed to the Palestinian people on all fronts.
  • He lauded the efforts of Rajoub’s staff to focus on youth-oriented programmes and events.
Advertisement

The head of the Egyptian mission in Ramallah, Tarek Tayel, met with the secretary of Fatah’s central committee, Jibril Rajoub, to discuss the most recent political developments in Palestine.

Included among the topics mentioned were Palestinian inmates in Israeli jails, incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and settler violence.

Also Read

Egyptian PM Mostafa asks Algeria advance political and economic ties
Egyptian PM Mostafa asks Algeria advance political and economic ties

Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has arrived in Algeria for a two-day...

After the meeting, Tayel said that Egypt is still committed to the Palestinian people on all fronts, including peace initiatives that make sure Palestinian rights are returned, Palestinian unity, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

In light of his leadership of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, he lauded the efforts of Jibril Rajoub staff to focus on youth-oriented programmes and events.

Also Read

Two women killed by shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea
Two women killed by shark attack in Egypt’s Red Sea

One Austrian and one Romanian were killed by a shark off the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story