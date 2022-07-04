Egyptian envoy, Fatah official Jibril Rajoub, holds talks

Jibril Rajoub, the secretary of Fatah’s central committee, discussed the latest political developments regarding Palestine – Google

The head of the Egyptian mission in Ramallah met with the secretary of Fatah’s central committee.

Tarek Tayel said that Egypt is still committed to the Palestinian people on all fronts.

He lauded the efforts of Rajoub’s staff to focus on youth-oriented programmes and events.

The head of the Egyptian mission in Ramallah, Tarek Tayel, met with the secretary of Fatah’s central committee, Jibril Rajoub, to discuss the most recent political developments in Palestine.

Included among the topics mentioned were Palestinian inmates in Israeli jails, incursions into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, and settler violence.

After the meeting, Tayel said that Egypt is still committed to the Palestinian people on all fronts, including peace initiatives that make sure Palestinian rights are returned, Palestinian unity, and the rebuilding of Gaza.

In light of his leadership of the Palestinian Olympic Committee, he lauded the efforts of Jibril Rajoub staff to focus on youth-oriented programmes and events.

