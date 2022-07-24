MFA Ukraine will assist Ukrainians who have left the violence while attempting to bring them all home.

Ukrainians should return home, “said the ambassador for Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will assist Ukrainians who had to leave the country due to the war Russia started in safeguarding their rights, but it sees the return of all of its citizens as its ultimate objective.

Speaking at the Second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, which took place in Kyiv on Saturday, July 23, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba made this claim, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We are making every effort to uphold Ukrainians’ legal rights. We’ll just refrain from encouraging them to remain abroad permanently. Ukrainians should return home, “said the ambassador for Ukraine.

Kuleba expressed gratitude to all the countries assisting Ukrainians right now.

But he added, “Bringing everyone home, especially the kids, is our ultimate goal. According to the president of the ministry for foreign affairs, there are still about 2 million Ukrainian children living abroad.

The Second International Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen is taking place in Kiev, as was previously reported. The event, which is being aired in more than 20 nations worldwide, was open to spouses of foreign presidents as well as celebrities, eminent scientists, and dignitaries.

