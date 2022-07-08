Romanian Prime Minister: We can guarantee gas supplies to Ukraine

  • According to Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, his nation would be able to guarantee gas supplies to Ukraine and Moldova following the opening of the interconnector from Greece to Bulgaria.
  • During his visit to Greece to celebrate the interconnector’s debut, the chief of state made the comment.
  • Ciucă stressed how crucial the pipeline is to the transmission of gas across Europe.
According to Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă, his nation would be able to guarantee gas supplies to Ukraine and Moldova following the opening of the interconnector from Greece to Bulgaria.

During his visit to Greece to celebrate the interconnector’s debut, the chief of state made the comment. Ciucă stressed how crucial the pipeline is to the transmission of gas across Europe.

“In principle, the interconnector will provide gas supply to both Bulgaria and Romania. And, of course, we will be able to provide gas supply to our eastern partners – Ukraine and Moldova,” he emphasized.

As was previously reported, the European Commission will present an emergency response plan in two weeks in the event that Russian gas supplies are interrupted or completely stopped. Gas will be supplied to the populations and nations who are most in need.

