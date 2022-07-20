Advertisement
  Russian fighter plane is downed by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region
Russian fighter plane is downed by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region

A Russian fighter jet, most likely a Su-35, was downed today by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops close to Nova Kakhovka, in the Kherson region.

A Russian fighter plane, most likely a Su-35, was downed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces near Nova Kakhovka at around 20:00 on July 19, according to a Facebook post from the command of the air force.

The fighter plane attempted to strike the Ukrainian Air Force aircraft, according to the command. It has been visually established that the hostile aircraft was shot down. The pilot got out of the plane.

Five operational and tactical drones were shot down by Air Force anti-aircraft missile units.

According to the reports, the Ukrainian military killed roughly 38,550 Russian invaders between February 24 and July 19.

