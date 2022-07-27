US court declines to acquit Bannon but considers dismissing

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Wednesday that Bannon’s last-ditch bid for the court to acquit him of the charges lacked merit.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanour counts for refusing to provide evidence to a House select committee.

Nichols left the door open to drop the charges instead.

Advertisement

US court denied a motion to acquit Donald Trump’s former presidential adviser Steve Bannon of two contempt charges stemming from his defiance of a congressional committee investigating the 2021 Capitol attack, but he left the door open to dropping the charges instead.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanour counts on Friday for refusing to deliver evidence or records to a House of Representatives select committee investigating Trump supporters’ rampage on January 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled on Wednesday that Bannon’s last-ditch bid for the court to acquit him of the charges lacked merit.

“The court concludes that the evidence presented in the government’s case was sufficient to sustain a conviction,” Nichols wrote.

However, the judge stated that he still needs additional legal filings from both parties before he can rule on Bannon’s second request that Nichols drops the charges.

Bannon reiterated his request to dismiss the case last week, alleging that he would not receive a fair trial as Nichols previously denied Bannon’s request to subpoena prominent House Democrats, including the chairman of the select committee.

Advertisement

Also Read U.S. Court of Appeals orders Apple to pay liabilities to its workers United States U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has ordered...