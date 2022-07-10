Zelensky: Everyone who orders shelling of Ukrainian cities and requests their execution will be found

The President mentioned that even Nazi perpetrators who were 90 or 100 years old were located and prosecuted. “

But I give this example to show that punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer.

According to reports, Russian invaders attacked a five-story residential building in the village of Chasiv Yar

Zelensky Anyone who issues such orders and carries them out will be tracked down and held accountably.

“It was a missile strike. And everyone who gives orders for such strikes, everyone who carries them out targeting our ordinary cities, residential areas, kills absolutely deliberately. After such strikes, the killers will not be able to say they did not know something or did not understand something… All those who carried out this shelling, other missile strikes, all those who hit our cities with rocket artillery, as is the case with the Kharkiv region, Zaporizhzhia, Kryvyi Rih, Siversk and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region – they will all be found,” President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address.

“Of course, we don’t want to wait that long. But I give this example to show that punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer. Absolutely everyone. Just as for the Nazis. And they should not expect that their state will protect them. Russia will be the first to abandon them when political circumstances change,” Zelensky stressed.

He emphasised that since the start of the invasion, Ukrainian law enforcement officials had been taking all necessary steps to document the crimes committed by the intruders and gather evidence. This study is being done with collaborators from many different nations, according to Zelensky.

According to reports, Russian invaders attacked a five-story residential building in the village of Chasiv Yar on the evening of July 9. The house’s two entrances were totally demolished. Six persons had been pulled from the rubble as of Sunday at 8:00 p.m., while 15 dead bodies had been discovered at the location.

23 individuals might be hidden beneath the house’s debris, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of the president’s office.

The Russian military attacked the village of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk area with at least four Iskander missiles, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

