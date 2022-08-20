Health leaders on Friday grimly warned of a “humanitarian crisis” if nothing is done to stem the rise in energy prices this winter as the sense of collapse only grows.

These outbreaks will strike just as the NHS is likely to experience the most difficult winter on record.

With GDP forecast to keep declining through the end of the year and beyond, the nation is on course to enter a recession.

The UK is going through a particularly miserable summer as its much-loved health system falls into disarray, inflation climbs, the water supply runs out, and strikes stop trains. The government, however, is nowhere to be found.

Many “could face the awful choice of skipping meals to heat their homes or having to live in cold, damp, and very unpleasant conditions,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the National Health Service Confederation, in a statement. “These outbreaks will strike just as the NHS is likely to experience the most difficult winter on record.”

After weeks of warnings that the UK is merely at the beginning of the worst cost of living crisis in generations, the extremely unusual intervention finally takes place.

This week, inflation surpassed 10%, adding to the strain on families who are already trying to make ends meet.

In addition to the economic hardship, there are threats of future industrial action in both the public and private sectors, and dock and transportation employees are already on strike. Even several criminal defense attorneys have joined the strike, generating chaos in the already overcrowded courts.

However, outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson is taking his second summer vacation. When questioned about why Johnson isn’t back in London formulating an immediate action plan, Downing Street responds that the future Prime Minister should make key spending decisions.

Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister whose resignation prompted Johnson’s eventual demise, or Liz Truss, the current foreign secretary, won’t take office until September 5. Johnson declared he would step down over two months ago today, defying pleas for him to do so promptly so that a new leader could begin the process of governing.

The Conservative Party, which is in power and is believed to have fewer than 200,000 members in a country of almost 67 million, will elect the next prime minister, not the British population.

Constitutionally speaking, this is perfect. Voters choose a local Member of Parliament in the UK. The party with the most seats, and hopefully the number required to pass legislation in Parliament, asks the king or queen for permission to form a government. Typically, the party’s leader takes office as prime minister.

Johnson secured an 80-seat majority in Parliament in 2019. Although that has since decreased, the Conservative party still holds a majority and can so continue to rule.

